ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.43%)
FNEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.64%)
GGGL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
GGL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
KAPCO 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 168.11 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.23%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
PIBTL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 51.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-7.84%)
TELE 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.03%)
TRG 169.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.52%)
UNITY 44.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.55%)
BR100 5,204 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.55%)
KSE100 47,774 Decreased By ▼ -18.85 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,148 Decreased By ▼ -13.17 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Scottish climber dies on Pakistan's K2

  • A charity that Allen was raising money for during the climb also confirmed his death
AFP 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Scottish climber Rick Allen has died while attempting to summit Pakistan's K2, his expedition team said, the latest death on the world's second-highest peak.

Allen was killed after being hit by an avalanche while attempting a new route on the mountain over the weekend. His body was recovered on Sunday evening.

"After consulting with his family and friends, the legend will be buried this morning under the foot of Mighty K2," Karakorum Expeditions wrote on Facebook Monday.

A charity that Allen was raising money for during the climb also confirmed his death.

"Rick died doing what he loved the most and lived his life with the courage of his convictions," tweeted Partners Relief & Development, adding that two other climbers on the expedition survived the avalanche.

Mountains of Pakistan finally attract local youths

Allen's death comes a week after South Korea's Kim Hong-bin was killed after falling into a crevasse while descending from the nearby Broad Peak.

With Pakistan's borders open and few other places to go due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's summer climbing season is attracting a large number of alpinists.

The summer season follows history being made in northern Pakistan as a team of Nepali climbers became the first to summit K2 in the winter.

But at least five other climbers died on K2's slopes while a sixth went missing during an ascent on a nearby peak.

Known as "the savage mountain", K2 has harsh conditions -- winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

Unlike the world's highest peak Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled.

Pakistan's largest Nuclear Power Plant K2 Scottish climber Rick Allen Pakistan's K2 Partners Relief & Development

Scottish climber dies on Pakistan's K2

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters