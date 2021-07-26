Business & Finance
Ryanair losses widen on Covid travel restrictions
- Losses after tax hit 273 million euros ($322 million) in the group's first quarter
26 Jul 2021
LONDON: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday announced a widening of losses in its first quarter as it continued to be hit by Covid travel restrictions.
Losses after tax hit 273 million euros ($322 million) in the group's first quarter, or three months to June 30. That compared with a loss after tax of 185 million euros one year earlier.
