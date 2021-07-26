ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.78%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
GGGL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.69%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
NETSOL 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.77%)
PACE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-8.18%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.03%)
UNITY 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,223 Increased By ▲ 18.04 (0.35%)
BR30 26,984 Increased By ▲ 227.43 (0.85%)
KSE100 47,894 Increased By ▲ 100.93 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 48.69 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Japanese shares track global peers higher, but virus woes cap gains

  • Nikkei average rose as much as 1.77% in early trade after a four-day weekend that marked the opening of Tokyo Olympics, before shedding a part of the gains to trade 1.30% higher at 27,906.28
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Monday, as they caught the tailwind from a bounce in global peers on positive corporate earnings, though gains were curbed by investor concerns that a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections could dampen economic recovery.

Nikkei average rose as much as 1.77% in early trade after a four-day weekend that marked the opening of Tokyo Olympics, before shedding a part of the gains to trade 1.30% higher at 27,906.28.

The broader Topix was up 1.31% at 1,929.34, after having risen 1.74% earlier in the session. During the long weekend in Japan, all three major US stock indexes closed at record highs.

Tokyo stocks open lower following US falls

"The market is strong during the US and European trades. As soon as Tokyo opens, it turns softer, which underscores the cautious mood here. With coronavirus cases rising, investors sell into rally rather than bidding up," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

Tokyo reported 1,763 cases on Sunday, up 75% from a week ago.

Motor maker Nidec fell 1.1% after some investors were disappointed by the firm not bumping up its annual profit outlook despite the solid rise in quarterly profit.

"The results were pretty good, but its share reaction suggests shares that have very high investor expectations may have hard time advancing gains," Matsui Securities' Kubota said.

Elsewhere, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing jumped more than 15% after the company boosted earnings forecast sharply.

That helped to boost other steelmakers' shares, with industry leader Nippon Steel up 5.7% and JFE Holdings rising 6.8%.

Toray gained 5% after Nikkei business daily reported that the chemical company's quarterly profits soared.

The firm will announce its earnings next week.

SoftBank Group bucked the trend to fall 0.4%, hit by worries about the firm's exposure to Didi and other Chinese tech firms as China intensifies crackdown on them.

