ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.58%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.47%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.35%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.99 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.76%)
PACE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-8.27%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.15%)
UNITY 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.18%)
BR100 5,226 Increased By ▲ 20.79 (0.4%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By ▲ 242.71 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,915 Increased By ▲ 122.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,217 Increased By ▲ 55.45 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Gold subdued as dollar holds firm; Fed meeting in focus

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,799.89 per ounce by 0110 GMT
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

Gold prices inched lower on Monday, hovering around the $1,800 per-ounce psychological level, as the US dollar held firm, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,799.89 per ounce by 0110 GMT.

    • US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,798.90 per ounce.

  • The dollar index held close to a 3-1/2-month peak hit last week, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • While no policy change is expected from the committee's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, investors will look out for clues on when the US central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies.

Gold eases in NY

  • US business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in economic activity.

  • A growing number of European countries are raising their defences to counter the increase in the Delta variant of coronavirus, trying to pressure more people to get vaccinated.

    • Physical gold demand in India was lacklustre last week with buyers put off by price volatility, forcing dealers to raise discounts to their highest in nearly a month to encourage purchases.

  • Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended July 20, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

  • Silver rose 0.1% to $25.18 per ounce, while palladium and platinum were flat at $2,671.77 and $1,061.55, respectively.

Gold Prices Spot gold dollar index US gold futures

