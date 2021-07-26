ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.58%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.66%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-8.34%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.80 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.12%)
UNITY 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,225 Increased By ▲ 19.98 (0.38%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By ▲ 234.36 (0.88%)
KSE100 47,895 Increased By ▲ 102.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 48.68 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners lift Australian stocks to new peak, Lynas hits 8-1/2-year high

  • Miners led the charge with a more than 1% rise, with Lynas Rare Earths
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

Australian shares hit a fresh high on Monday as mining stocks jumped more than 1%, while rare earth producer Lynas hit its highest level since January 2013 after reporting record quarterly revenue.

The S&P/ASX 200 had risen 0.2% to 7,408.30 points by 1247 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Miners led the charge with a more than 1% rise, with Lynas Rare Earths, the biggest winner on the benchmark index.

Australian shares fall after Wall Street sell-off; Oil Search jumps

Lynas on Monday reported a record fourth-quarter revenue as robust demand led to a jump in sales of the metals it mines, offseting weaker prices.

Wall Street indexes gained on Friday, driven by upbeat earnings and signs of an economic revival.

At home, Victoria state on Monday reported fewer new COVID-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown as planned, even as neighbouring New South Wales looked set to extend its strict stay-home orders.

Capping gains in Australian stocks was the gold subindex , which slipped 1.6% as bullion prices fell. De Grey Mining and Resolute Mining declined 3.8% and 3%, respectively.

Energy stocks also gave up more than 1%, with Whitehaven Coal and Ampol falling about 2% each.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6% at 27,975.64 points, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.2%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% at 12,722.50 points.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 Lynas

Miners lift Australian stocks to new peak, Lynas hits 8-1/2-year high

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters