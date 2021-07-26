ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.93%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.39%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.08%)
GGGL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.92%)
GGL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.67%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
NETSOL 169.43 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.03%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-8.98%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 171.10 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.3%)
UNITY 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
WTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.58%)
BR100 5,223 Increased By ▲ 18.63 (0.36%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By ▲ 224.63 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,920 Increased By ▲ 126.85 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,216 Increased By ▲ 54.75 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high

  • Bitcoin rose as far as 12.5% to hit $39,850, its highest since mid-June during the Asia session
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrencies popped to the top of recent ranges on Monday as short sellers bailed out in the wake of a strong week and while traders hoped a handful of positive comments from influential investors might signal a turnaround in fragile sentiment.

Bitcoin rose as far as 12.5% to hit $39,850, its highest since mid-June during the Asia session, while ether hit a three-week peak of $2,344. On the heels of bitcoin's best week in almost three months, the move put the squeeze on short sellers.

Last week, cryptocurrency enthusiast and Tesla boss Elon Musk said the carmarker would likely resume accepting bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on its energy use. It had suspended such payments in May, contributing to a sharp crypto selloff.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey also said last week that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social media firm's future and, on Sunday, London's City A.M. newspaper reported - citing an un-named "insider" - that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year's end.

Brokers said that taken together the remarks were enough to finally lift the market from the floor of support where it has held steady since a May plunge, while data also pointed to heavy short-seller liquidations - suggesting many might have given up.

"Over the last five trading sessions we've seen general near-term bullishness in the market, driven by key technicals, as well as recent positive comments," said Ryan Rabaglia, global head of trading at digital asset platform OSL.

Bitcoin slumps 14pc as pullback from record gathers pace

"With a record $1.2 billion in shorts liquidated over the past 24 hours, the outlook and momentum for the week ahead is positive," he said.

Bitcoin was last up 8% at $38,064, putting it within sight of resistance around June's $41,341.57 peak just a week after it was testing support at $29,500.

Ether was last up 5% at $2,304.

Elon Musk bitcoin cryptocurrencies Tesla carmarker Ryan Rabaglia

Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits 3-week high

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Opposition parties accuse PTI of rigging

Thousands of Afghan families flee fighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters