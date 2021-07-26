Markets
Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower
- The Hang Seng Index sank 1.82 percent, or 496.25 points, to 26,825.73
26 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Monday morning with sharp losses as tech firms took another hit from China's clampdown on the sector, with Tencent among the biggest losers after mainland authorities said it had to give up its exclusive music label rights citing anti-monopoly laws.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.82 percent, or 496.25 points, to 26,825.73.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 percent, or 12.38 points, to 3,538.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.30 percent, or 7.35 points, to 2,460.79.
