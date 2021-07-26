THE RUPEE: Markets remain closed

KARACHI: Pakistan currency markets remained closed on account of Eid ul Adha holidays this week except for first day of the week i.e., Monday. However, in global currency markets; USD went through a roller coaster ride.

For first two days of the week, it went up due to rising concerns regarding global economic slowdown on account of rising Delta COVID variant cases.

However, after first two days, dollar retreated and ended the week at more or less the same level where it had started as rising global stock markets shifted investors' preferences towards riskier assets.

