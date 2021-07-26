Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Markets remain closed

BR Research Review 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan currency markets remained closed on account of Eid ul Adha holidays this week except for first day of the week i.e., Monday. However, in global currency markets; USD went through a roller coaster ride.

For first two days of the week, it went up due to rising concerns regarding global economic slowdown on account of rising Delta COVID variant cases.

However, after first two days, dollar retreated and ended the week at more or less the same level where it had started as rising global stock markets shifted investors' preferences towards riskier assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

global currency markets usd to pkr Markets remain closed Pakistan currency markets Eid ul Adha holidays

THE RUPEE: Markets remain closed

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.