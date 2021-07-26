Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Voting process for AJK elections in Karachi held

APP 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Voting process for two seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I in Karachi concluded on Sunday as 30 polling stations established in different areas for Kashmiri refugees. As many as 1956 male and 1948 female among total 3904 were registered voters in Karachi on two seats LA-34 Jammu-I and LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I.

Polling stations had been established in the areas including Soldier Bazar, Tipu Sultan, Zaman Town, Shah Faisal Coloney, Sharafi Goth, Bin Qasim, Steel Town, Gadap City, Jauharabad, Peerabad and other areas of all seven districts of the megalopolis to facilitate the voters.

The refugees from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Valley settled across the country including Karachi were provided opportunities to exercise their right of vote. These refugees were going to elect 12 members of the AJK's Legislative Assembly on July 25.

voting process Polling stations AJK elections LA 34 Jammu I LA 40 Kashmir Valley I AJK elections in Karachi held

Voting process for AJK elections in Karachi held

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.