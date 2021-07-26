Chaman border reopens for three hours

CHAMAN: Pakistan on Sunday reopened a key border crossing with Afghanistan for three hours (8am to 11 am) to facilitate the stranded Pakistani and Afghan nationals to come back to their respective countries. Authorities say the border crossing is only open for stranded Pakistani and Afghan nationals. It is pertinent to note that all kinds of trade activities are still closed at the Chaman border.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan reopened the Chaman border after a two-day closure following the Taliban capturing Spin Boldak from Afghan government forces on July 14 leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides and trade at a standstill.