DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet has approved Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of new drug Favipiravir 200 mgs tablets on the recommendation of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

On July 13, the National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Division briefed the Cabinet that Section 12 of the Drugs Act, 1976 and Section 7 of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act, 2012 empowered the Federal Government to fix Maximum Retail Prices of drugs to be sold in the market. Further, drugs price fixation mechanism had been detailed in Drug Pricing Policy 2018 and amended with the approval of Federal Government through a notification of July 15, 2020.

The sources said, Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) of DRAP constituted vide SRO No.707(I)/2013 was empowered to determine the MRPs of drugs.

DRAP had submitted recommendations after the 42nd meeting of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) held on July 6, 2020 wherein MRP of one new drug Favipiravir 200 mg tablets was determined in different pack sizes as follows: (i) Rs3,000 10's; (ii) Rs5,880 20's; (iii) Rs8,640 30's; (iv) Rs14,400 50's and; (v) Rs28,800 100's.

The MRP of drug has become effective after the notification duly issued with the approval of Federal Government under the authority vested in terms of Section-12 of the Drugs Act, L976 and Section 7 of DRAP Act, 2012.

