ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

25 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet has approved Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of new drug Favipiravir 200 mgs tablets on the recommendation of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

On July 13, the National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Division briefed the Cabinet that Section 12 of the Drugs Act, 1976 and Section 7 of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act, 2012 empowered the Federal Government to fix Maximum Retail Prices of drugs to be sold in the market. Further, drugs price fixation mechanism had been detailed in Drug Pricing Policy 2018 and amended with the approval of Federal Government through a notification of July 15, 2020.

The sources said, Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) of DRAP constituted vide SRO No.707(I)/2013 was empowered to determine the MRPs of drugs.

DRAP had submitted recommendations after the 42nd meeting of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) held on July 6, 2020 wherein MRP of one new drug Favipiravir 200 mg tablets was determined in different pack sizes as follows: (i) Rs3,000 10's; (ii) Rs5,880 20's; (iii) Rs8,640 30's; (iv) Rs14,400 50's and; (v) Rs28,800 100's.

The MRP of drug has become effective after the notification duly issued with the approval of Federal Government under the authority vested in terms of Section-12 of the Drugs Act, L976 and Section 7 of DRAP Act, 2012.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Cabinet Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Drug Pricing Committee

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

Deaths per million population lowest in region: Asad

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters