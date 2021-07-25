BAGHDAD: A drone attack has been carried out on a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that hosts American troops, without causing any casualties, the US-led coalition said Saturday.
The attack comes with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday to discuss a possible full US troop withdrawal from his country.
Iraqi Kurdish media outlets said the attack targeted a base at Al-Harir, 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.
Amnesty scheme fiasco: President upholds FTO order, disposes of FBR appeals
Drone attacks Iraq base hosting US troops: coalition
NSA asks India to reverse unilateral actions in IIOJK
Iraqi PM to focus on US troop withdrawal in Biden meeting
AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia
China braces for Typhoon In-Fa as it cleans up flood damage
Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth
Digital policy for newspaper websites finalized: Fawad
PP-38 Sialkot by-poll: ECP issues notice to Maryam
Justice Isa, wife test positive for Covid-19
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to advance CPEC
Read more stories
Comments