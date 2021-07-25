Justice Isa, wife test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of Supreme Court, and his wife Sarina Isa have tested positive for cornonavirus and have quarantined themselves at home.

"Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sarina Isa have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2; their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor's report," said the press statement issued by Syed Sher Afgan, Deputy Registrar (Misc) on Saturday.

The prescription of doctor is also sent to the media along with the PR. Justice Faez, a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), will not be able to attend its scheduled meeting on July 28. Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed summoned JCP meeting on July 28, to consider elevation of a Sindh High Court (SHC) junior judge, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, to the Supreme Court.

The JCP comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan, as its chairman, and four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one former judge of the apex court, relevant chief justice of the High Court from where elevation of judge(s) is to take place or from where judge(s) has to be recommended for appointment or confirmation as permanent judges of the High Court.

Law Minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, and a representative of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are also its members.

An agenda item of the JCP in its 28th July meeting is to consider the elevation of a junior judge of Sindh High Court as judge of the Supreme Court. The Commission in the last meeting held on July 13 approved the nomination of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail to the apex court.

However, the commission deferred the matter related to elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who is fifth on SHC seniority, as a few JCP members expressed serious reservations over the nomination of Justice Mazhar and strongly endorsed the superior bars' concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021