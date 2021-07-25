Haleem asks PPP to stop 'daydreaming' about wining AJK elections

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday lashed out at the PPP rulers in Sindh for their alleged failure to remove the sacrificial animals waste in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also asked PPP to stop daydreaming about winning the general elections in Azad Kashmir. Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI, expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Adil House.

The PTI Leader said that the recent Gallup Survey should be an eye opener for the opponents of PTI, which showed that 67 percent people of the Azad Kashmir had supported Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped that, despite the dirty politics by both PML-N and PPP, PTI candidates would sweep the elections on July 25.

The PTI Leader maintained that the people of both sides of Kashmir fully knew who had stood for them in their struggle for freedom and incessant brutalities being unleashed on their brothers in the occupied parts of the valley.

The PTI leader said that recent moves by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PPP leadership during the elections campaign had exposed their ulterior motives that they only wanted to please their friends in India by issuing the statements against the very sovereignty of the country.

He said that their party leaders were attacked during the drive and looted money was used to buy the votes of the people of Kashmir. He said that the candidates of opposition parties would be trounced by PTI candidates with huge margins.

The PTI Leader said that during his visit to Larkana on July 23 (Friday), he saw the heaps of garbage and animal waste all around and people were in deep trouble due to poor and damaged infrastructure. It was a matter of shame, the people, who could not provide the proper drainage system in a city like Larkana were claiming to bring reforms in Kashmir and other provinces if voted into power, he added.

He said that if PPP and PML-N leaders did not desist from the dirty politics they should be ready for the dire consequences. He said that it looks that the days of the PPP government in Sindh are numbered, that is why PPP rulers are only interested to amass more money from the public exchequer.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would hold public gatherings in a number of the districts of Sindh in this August. Notables and those with stainless political careers are likely to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the expected visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Sindh, he added.

He alleged that high-ups of the Sindh government were least interested to launch the operation against the bandits and outlaws despite the fact Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had few months back had assured them of their full support to purge the troubled areas of the hardened criminals.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the authorities, who were in charge of disposing off the offal and animal waste were nowhere to be seen and waste had been left to rot, which according to him, had created the hazardous conditions for the people in various localities of Karachi city and other towns of the province.

He said that he was ready to take the PPP ministers and advisors like Murtaza Wahab and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in number of the localities of Karachi where animal waste was left to rot.

"They are only busy in the photo sessions while people have been left to suffer due to deteriorating situations due to waste, garbage and dirt, he added.

He feared that in case of the predicted more monsoon rain within the next few days, situations in Karachi might turn chaotic and warned the officials to remove the waste of sacrificial animals as soon as possible to avoid the outbreak of any viral infection.

Replying to question about health cards for the people of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the high-ups of Sindh government were creating hurdles in that process by not taking the active part at the time when the people of other provinces were given the cards for the best healthcare facilities.

He said that Federal government besides, completing the mega projects would now initiate more such projects in Karachi and other districts of Sindh and would not leave people of the province in lurch.