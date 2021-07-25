ICE canola ends mixed

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures ended mixed on Friday as traders assessed the latest weather forecasts for canola areas of the Canadian Prairies and northern US Plains and their impact on drought-stressed crops, traders said.

Weather models called for some modest rains in the driest areas over the next two weeks, but above normal temperatures were seek keeping crops under stress. Friday's minimal price swings suggested that the recent drought stress has already been factored into the market, traders said.

Lower Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures prices capped gains in the canola market. Most-active November canola settled $2.10 higher at $883.40 per tonne. The contract was down 3.7% in the week.