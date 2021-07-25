ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Interior minister foreseeing PTI's victory in AJK polls

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for 'doing real work' for the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that the premier has put the country's economy back on track.

Talking to media, here today, the Minister said that the PTI will emerge victorious in Azad Kashmir elections and he will celebrate PTI victory on Sunday at 7 pm from Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi. "It was unfortunate that the PML-N had already made up its mind that it would not accept defeat in the AJK elections; the opposition parties are crying foul even before votes are caste," he said.

The Interior Minister announced that he was ready to send a plane to bring PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif back home if the latter announced to return home. He said Nawaz would be provided foolproof security of every agency on his return. He said that he was surprised that Nawaz Sharif was complaining that he was in pain. "Truth of the matter is that he (Nawaz) himself is responsible for the adverse circumstances he is in," he added,

Responding to reports of meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Afghan NSA, Sheikh Rashid said that as per social media, PML-N supremo met with 'RAW' agents. He added that Israel and India had started a hybrid war against Pakistan.

Addressing Sharif family, Rashid said, "I, and not you, am a Kashmiri. How can you call yourself Kashmiris? Is Jati Umra situated in Kashmir? And despite all that you have a cheek to call us people who have betrayed Kashmiris. You on the other hand were hard on words and soft on practice when it came to Kashmir issue," he alleged.

He further said the Kashmiris are far more politically mature than you; they are up against the Indian forces. He said that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris in their fight for freedom and Prime Minister Imran Khan fought their case in best possible manner while Fazlur Rehman failed to do anything substantial for the cause.

Answering a question, he said that he does not see any future of 'Nawaz Sharif party' in politics alleging they looted the national exchequer. Sheikh Rashid also hit out at Maryam Nawaz for repeating the same allegation again and again that Pakistan had sold Kashmir to India. "Your language will destroy your political career," he said while addressing Maryam Saheba. He regretted the use of 'objectionable language' during speeches in AJK.

To another question, he made it clear that daughter of the Afghan ambassador had not been kidnapped but had gone missing. Responding to a query, Rashid said Pakistan and China were time-tested friends, and that work on Dasu power project would get underway soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

