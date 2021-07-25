Corona positivity rate increases to 3.38pc in Punjab

LAHORE: With surge in virus cases, the overall corona positivity rate in Punjab has increased to 3.38 percent, as out of total 10,813 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 366 fresh cases and 15 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 352,073 and death toll to 10,924.

With the recovery of 227 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 330,538. On the other hand, as many as 1,310 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 924,782.

During the last 24 hours, out of 366 fresh corona cases, 2,344 fresh cases were reported from Lahore only with five deaths. About 63 cases were reported in Rawalpindi with two fertilities. Lahore has so far reported 181,515 cases with 4,377 deaths and Rawalpindi reported 27,583 cases and 1,566 deaths.

Pursuant to the directions of the NCOC, the Punjab government has decided to run door to door vaccination drive in five districts-Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi from July 26 in a bid to vaccinate maximum number of people. As per plan, which was finalized in a high level meeting on Saturday, the mobile teams will visit door to door apart from markets to vaccinate the people.

On the other hand, Rescue 1122 rescued 10,811 emergency victims in 11,259 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during Eid holidays.

The Rescue Service responded to 3,898 road traffic crashes in which 32 precious lives were lost in these holidays. The highest number of road traffic crashes of 1,532 was managed by Rescue Service on the second day of Eid.

As per data, the highest number of emergencies-1707 was occurred in Lahore including 800 road traffic crashes. Multan responded to 800 emergencies including 297 RTCs, Faisalabad dealt 753 emergencies with 282 RTCs, Bahawalpur responded to 641 emergencies with 165 RTCs, DG Khan responded 473 emergencies including 103 RTCS and Sahiwal dealt 491 emergencies including 133 RTCs during Eid Holidays.

Moreover, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar in a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said PGMI's Health Education platform would introduce such a mechanism that the people would feel priority and pride in government hospitals for medical treatment.

The governor said that medical teachers, professors and senior doctors associated with medical education have great responsibility to improve the quality healthcare to strengthen public confidence in government hospitals. He hoped that our health sector would continue to work diligently to cope with the current situation, especially the Delta virus.

