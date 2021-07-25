ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget

Reuters 25 Jul 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament on Saturday approved a 34.9 trillion won ($30.31 billion) supplementary budget to offer pandemic relief to households, aid small businesses and create jobs, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The supplementary budget, which was slightly increased from the 33 trillion won previously expected, is South Korea's largest on record for extra spending outside its annual budget.

It is also the second supplementary budget this year after parliament had approved a 14.9 trillion won supplementary budget earlier in March.

More than 80% of the population will be able to receive a 250,000 won cash handout, while small businesses will receive relief packages. ($1 = 1,151.5200 won).

finance ministry small businesses South Korea's parliament supplementary budget

South Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

Amnesty scheme fiasco: President upholds FTO order, disposes of FBR appeals

NSA asks India to reverse unilateral actions in IIOJK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.