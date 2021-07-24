ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till July 28

  • In its latest advisory, in line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 28
Ali Ahmed 24 Jul 2021

UAE's airline Emirates has extended its suspension on flights coming from Pakistan and other South Asian countries to Dubai till July 28.

The airline, in its latest advisory, said that in line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 28 July, 2021.

“Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,” read the advisory.

Emirates said that UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

The extension in flight suspension comes as Pakistan battles the resurgence of another Covid-19 wave, and the rise of the deadly Delta variant has become a source of concern for the authorities, which have imposed stricter measures to curb its spread.

Pakistan coronavirus tally crossed the grim 1-million figure on Friday. Pakistan reported the grim milestone exactly two months after its tally of positive cases crossed 900,000.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us or your booking office to make new travel plans,” said Emirates.

Last month, UAE suspended flights to Pakistan alongside other countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan uae emirates flight suspension

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till July 28

