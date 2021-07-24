ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
US launches air strikes in aid of Afghan forces

Reuters Updated 24 Jul 2021

KABUL: The United States has carried out air strikes to support Afghan government forces who have been under pressure from the Taliban as US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday the air strikes were in support of Afghan security forces in recent days but did not provide details.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes were on Wednesday night on the outskirts of the southern city of Kandahar, killing three of their fighters and destroying two vehicles.

"We confirm these air strikes and we condemn this in strongest term, it is a clear attack and violation of the Doha deal as they can't have operations after May," he said, referring to an agreement between the United States and the Taliban clearing the way for the withdrawal of US forces.

"If they conduct any operation then they will be responsible for the consequences."

Reuters could not immediately reach a spokesperson for US forces in Afghanistan to confirm the time and location of the strikes.

Under the original withdrawal deal between the United States and the Taliban, brokered by the Trump administration and signed in Qatar's capital, all foreign troops were expected to be gone by May if the Taliban met security guarantees.

