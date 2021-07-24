Ali Hussam appointed Chairman UBG Lahore

LAHORE: Patron in Chief United Business Group (UBG) S M Munir and Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik has appointed former Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Ali Hussam Asghar as Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Lahore.

Ali Hussam Asghar had also served as Senior Vice Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and also a very active leader of the Founders Group in the LCCI. REAP senior leader Pir Nazim Hussain Shah and other trade leaders were present at the event where Ali's appointment was announced.

