Coronavirus: Punjab reports nine deaths during Eid holidays

LAHORE: The overall rate of corona positive cases in Punjab remained 1.99%, as out of a total of 18,107 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 48 hours, as many as 362 fresh virus cases and 9 fatalities were reported, taking the provincial death toll to 10,909.

With the recovery of 297 corona positive patients during this period, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached 330,311. On the other hand, as many as 543 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

The vaccination drive resumed after Eid holidays. Over 12.7 million people were vaccinated so far in Punjab, and the target of vaccination of 37.2 million people of the province would be achieved by December 2021, sources in the health department said. On the recommendation of the Corona Expert Advisory Group, children below 18 years of age having transplantation would be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine at the PKLI vaccination centre.

Moreover, in the meeting of Steering Committee of the Expanded Program on Immunization, the EPI director said that Phase-II of the TCV campaign was successfully completed in 24 districts from June 12 to 26, and 12.7 million children were vaccinated with coverage of over 100%.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021