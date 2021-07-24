OPPO slashes F19, A54 prices

LAHORE: As consumers prepare for the festivities of Eidul Azha, global leading smartphone brand OPPO decides to make your Eid even more exciting by announcing jaw-dropping new prices! Enjoy the sleek and stylish OPPO A54 for Rs 28,999 only! Avail this startling price drop of Rs 3,000 now! Also, get the Ultra Slim, Ultra Powerful OPPO F19 for Rs 34,999 only! That's a whopping price drop of Rs 5,000. That's not all! Capture Eid vibes with OPPO by heading over to OPPO's Facebook page and win exciting gifts.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021