ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cricketers express best wishes for country's Tokyo Olympics contingent

Muhammad Saleem 24 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan's men's and women's national cricketers have expressed their best wishes for Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent. The quadrennial sporting extravaganza originally scheduled for summer 2020, began in Tokyo yesterday after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan men's cricketers Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi and women team's all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar gave their encouragement and support to their fellow national athletes who would be vying for glory in nine different events.

The PCB on Friday released a video with messages of the seven men's and two women players. Aliya Riaz said, "I want to wish good luck to Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent, please enjoy yourself and give it your best shot, we are all behind you."

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf said, "My best wishes are with Pakistani athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, good luck and go well." Batsman Fakhar Zaman said, "I want to wish the very best to Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent especially Mahoor Shahzad and Najma Parveen."

Fast bowler Hasan Ali said, "My best wishes are with our Tokyo Olympics contingent, please go out there enjoy yourself and give your best, the entire country is backing you."

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain said, "My best wishes are with the athletes and officials representing Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics especially Arshad Nadeem and Bisma Khan."

Nida Dar said, "I am backing the Pakistan Tokyo Olympics contingent to do well in the biggest sporting extravaganza, it is a big occasion for these athletes, we would be giving them all the support they need and would follow their progress."

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "I want to wish the Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent the very best, my best wishes are with all the athletes especially Mahoor Shahzad, Bisma Khan and Arshad Nadeem, I am sure you all will give it your best to bring glory to the country."

Spinner Shadab Khan said, "My best wishes are with all the athletes who are representing Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics, go well."

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said, "Good luck to the entire Pakistan Tokyo Olympics contingent especially Shah Hussain and Talha Talib."

Pakistan athletes would be competing in 200 metre Athletics, Badminton -Women Singles, Judo -100Kg, Shooting -10 metre Air Pistol, Swimming 100 metre Freestyle Men's and 50 metre Women's and 67Kg Weightlifting. It may be noted that Pakistan's last Olympics medal was the bronze the national hockey team achieved in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 Faheem Ashraf Fakhar Zaman Tokyo Olympics Hasan Ali Covid pandemic Mohammad Hasnain

Cricketers express best wishes for country's Tokyo Olympics contingent

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.