Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan

Wapda chief meets Chinese envoy

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) Friday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

The matters relating to construction of Dasu Hydropower Project in the context of July 14 incident were discussed in detail during the meeting. The Chinese Ambassador and Wapda Chairman expressed their resolve to restart construction activities on the project soon.

Meanwhile, Wapda Chairman also had a meeting with China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Vice President and Chief Executive Officer and discussed with them the matters pertaining to ensuring a safe and more secure environment in the project area.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of Dasu incident, the civil administration, Wapda and CGGC decided with mutual consultation to suspend construction on the project for a few days so that the matter could be re-organized and construction may be resumed in a more secure atmosphere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.