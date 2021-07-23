ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Auto rally, corporate earnings push European shares to record highs

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index rallied 1.1pc to hit a record high of 461.75, and marked a 1.5pc weekly rise - its biggest weekly gain since early May.
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

European stocks closed at all-time highs on Friday as optimism about the earnings season and the European Central Bank's pledge of continued monetary support outweighed risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rallied 1.1pc to hit a record high of 461.75, and marked a 1.5pc weekly rise - its biggest weekly gain since early May.

Automakers were the top gainers, up 2.5pc.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler gained 5.5pc after Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its stock to "buy", saying its growth is not properly reflected in the share price.

European stocks steady after Delta fuels global rout

French car parts maker Valeo jumped 6pc after it posted higher first-half sales and profit, and said it expected the shortage of key technology chips to ease.

Peers Faurecia and Continental AG rose more than 3pc each.

A bout of selling hit financial markets on Monday as investors grew nervous about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 hampering a global economic recovery.

However, strong earnings reports and the ECB's commitment keep interest rates at record lows for even longer pushed the benchmark STOXX 600 higher every day since then.

"The Monday selloff seems like a moment of brief panic, and ... was enough, it appears, to reset sentiment and activity and prompt a resurgence of bullish momentum. Central bank(s) have done their bit to allay fears, most notably the ECB this week," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trader IG.

The focus next week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance so far has helped markets stay on an upward trajectory.

Rafale jets maker Dassault Aviation climbed 4.5pc on reporting higher sales and profits in the first half, while UK's Vodafone rose 2.4pc after a service revenue beat.

Chip equipment maker ASML hit a fresh record high as strong earnings forecast earlier this week prompted brokerages to hike their price target.

Virus worries hammer European shares to their worst day this year

"We believe that European markets will benefit from the growth recovery in the second half of the year," said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

Euro zone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July, IHS Markit's flash survey showed, but fears of another wave of infections hit business confidence.

German Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit its highest level in nearly a quarter of a century, creating inflationary bottlenecks.

Danske Bank slid 4.3pc on dismal return on equity declined in the first quarter, while Norwegian solar energy company Scatec slumped 16.2pc after a core profit miss.

