ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

  • Spot gold fell 0.2pc to $1,802.78 per ounce by 12:11 pm EDT (1611 GMT). U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2pc to$1,802.50.
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.2pc to $1,802.78 per ounce by 12:11 pm EDT (1611 GMT). U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2pc to$1,802.50.

Bullion has shed 0.7pc this week after briefly moving towards last week's one-month peak, as fears over rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases have eased, prompting investors to move out of the safe-haven asset as risk appetite returned.

"The gold market is seeking out a fresh fundamental driver and there really isn't one," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals, noting weaker real yields and a jump in COVID-19 cases were not enough to move prices higher.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,810

"Technical traders are taking over because of the lack of fundamentals and gold's near-term technical posture has turned negative, inviting some traders to short the market."

Heaping pressure on the metal, was a stronger dollar index which held close to a 3-1/2-month peak and firmer benchmark Treasury yields.

Higher yields tend to weigh on gold which pays no interest as it translates into an increased opportunity cost of holding the metal.

Market focus now turns to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting after the European Central Bank on Thursday pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for some time.

Gold slips off one-month peak

"Gold prices have found good support from the physical market on the downside, but have struggled to gain momentum as speculative positioning remains light," said Suki Cooper, analyst at Standard Chartered.

Holdings in New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), were at their lowest in over two months on Thursday.

Silver fell 0.9pc to $25.21 per ounce, and was set for a third consecutive weekly fall.

Platinum slipped 3pc to $1,059.54, and palladium shed 1.5pc to $2,678.26.

European Central Bank US dollar U.S. Federal Reserve Spot gold Silver Price Kitco Metals Jim Wyckoff Platinum prices Delta variant

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters