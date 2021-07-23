ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK lawmakers warn older EU citizens' post-Brexit rights at risk

  • The government requires all EU nationals living in Britain before December 31, 2020, to register for a new immigration status managed and verified entirely online.
AFP 23 Jul 2021

LONDON: Older Europeans living in Britain are "particularly vulnerable" to losing their rights, after many failed to apply for the official post-Brexit immigration settlement scheme, a group of UK lawmakers warned Friday.

The House of Lords' European Affairs Committee said in a lengthy report on British and European citizens' rights in the new post-Brexit era that just 2 percent of applications to the UK scheme were from over-65s.

The government requires all EU nationals living in Britain before December 31, 2020, to register for a new immigration status managed and verified entirely online.

The interior ministry had processed nearly 5.5 million applications by the end of last month, when the scheme closed for applications. But some observers fear thousands of older Europeans have not applied, often due to technological barriers, and could be at risk of immigration enforcement measures in the future.

"We are concerned by the low proportion of applications from older EU citizens, who are more vulnerable to digital exclusion," the committee said.

"We call on the Government to explain whether it shares these concerns, and if so, what steps it intends to take to ensure that over-65s are supported in making late applications."

The peers added their vulnerabilities may have been exacerbated by a lack of in-person support and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

They called on the government to extend funding support to organisations assisting vulnerable groups.

"How many of these individuals missed the deadline, and the government's response to their circumstances, will be key indicators of the settlement scheme's success," the committee said.

The government's refusal to make its entirely digital system available in hard paper form has been repeatedly criticised by citizens' advocated groups.

If older Europeans are not processed under the settlement scheme they could be exposed to the "hostile environment" policy aimed at undocumented migrants.

Some advocates warn there could be a repeat of the scandal involving the "Windrush" generation, who were targeted despite moving to Britain legally in the 1950s and 1960s.

Julie Bishop, the director of the Law Centres Network, notes the interior ministry has said it will accept some late applications, but at their own discretion.

"Windrush has shown us that we cannot rely on their discretionary decisions," she told The Guardian newspaper.

EU Brexit Britain UK lawmakers particularly vulnerable

UK lawmakers warn older EU citizens' post-Brexit rights at risk

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters