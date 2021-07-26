Junaid Khan's new single Taqdeer calls out the evil in our society

Junaid Khan has made a comeback to music after a seven-year hiatus with new single 'Taqdeer'. The song represents the harsh reality of rampant domestic violence in Pakistan, and is an ode to those suffering.

Composed and written by Khan, 'Taqdeer' is his first single since 2013, when he launched his solo career with 'Koi Rokey Mujhe'. Since then, Khan has established himself as a versatile actor on the small screen, starring in several commercially successful dramas. Before pivoting to acting, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor was a songwriter and lead vocalist for rock band Call.

Listen to 'Taqdeer' here.

“What I'm about to present to the world isn't just a song but an ocean of emotions — as I comeback to my music to highlight domestic violence, which is so rampant in our society,” commented Khan, elaborating on his ideas. “'Taqdeer' is dedicated to everyone who is or has been a victim, with my belief that with bad comes good and with suffering comes ease.”

'Taqdeer' is produced by Sarmad Ghafoor and the video has been directed by As-haar Azmat, who also makes an appearance in the video along with Shareen Iftikhar, Talat Butt and Junaid Khan.

In 'Taqdeer', Khan combines his acting skills with his strong voice. Through a rock melody and powerful vocals, he manages to capture the dark tone the theme requires.