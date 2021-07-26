ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.66%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.35%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-8.21%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.77 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.1%)
UNITY 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.18%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By ▲ 19.09 (0.37%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By ▲ 234.16 (0.88%)
KSE100 47,895 Increased By ▲ 101.91 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,208 Increased By ▲ 46.7 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Junaid Khan's new single Taqdeer calls out the evil in our society

The singer, songwriter and actor is back with new music after seven years.
BR Web Desk 26 Jul 2021

Junaid Khan has made a comeback to music after a seven-year hiatus with new single 'Taqdeer'. The song represents the harsh reality of rampant domestic violence in Pakistan, and is an ode to those suffering.

Composed and written by Khan, 'Taqdeer' is his first single since 2013, when he launched his solo career with 'Koi Rokey Mujhe'. Since then, Khan has established himself as a versatile actor on the small screen, starring in several commercially successful dramas. Before pivoting to acting, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor was a songwriter and lead vocalist for rock band Call.

Listen to 'Taqdeer' here.

“What I'm about to present to the world isn't just a song but an ocean of emotions — as I comeback to my music to highlight domestic violence, which is so rampant in our society,” commented Khan, elaborating on his ideas. “'Taqdeer' is dedicated to everyone who is or has been a victim, with my belief that with bad comes good and with suffering comes ease.”

'Taqdeer' is produced by Sarmad Ghafoor and the video has been directed by As-haar Azmat, who also makes an appearance in the video along with Shareen Iftikhar, Talat Butt and Junaid Khan.

Auj releases new single 'Nawazish' from upcoming album

In 'Taqdeer', Khan combines his acting skills with his strong voice. Through a rock melody and powerful vocals, he manages to capture the dark tone the theme requires.

music Junaid Khan

