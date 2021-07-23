Markets
Australia shares poised for a weak start, NZ edges up
- The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
23 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, slipping from the record close scaled in the previous session, as strict restrictions in major cities amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as well as a botched-up vaccination roll-out dampened sentiment.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Thursday.
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ falls
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade.
Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million
Australia shares poised for a weak start, NZ edges up
FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership
FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan
Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances
Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour
Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20
Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows
Read more stories
Comments