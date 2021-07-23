ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.5%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
GGGL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 166.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.16%)
PACE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.06%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.35 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (4.99%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.13%)
UNITY 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,215 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 26,817 Decreased By ▼ -137.62 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,832 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,183 Decreased By ▼ -10.18 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Australia shares poised for a weak start, NZ edges up

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, slipping from the record close scaled in the previous session, as strict restrictions in major cities amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as well as a botched-up vaccination roll-out dampened sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade.

