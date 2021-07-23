Australia shares poised for a weak start, NZ edges up

Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, slipping from the record close scaled in the previous session, as strict restrictions in major cities amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as well as a botched-up vaccination roll-out dampened sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 106.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Thursday.

Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ falls

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade.