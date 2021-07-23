ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.5%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
GGGL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 166.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.16%)
PACE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.06%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.35 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (4.99%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.13%)
UNITY 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,215 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-0.26%)
BR30 26,817 Decreased By ▼ -137.8 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,840 Decreased By ▼ -32.87 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,189 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Australia shares slip as virus restrictions threaten economic recovery

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.21% to 7,371.1 by 0015 GMT, but was on track for a weekly gain
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

Australian shares slipped on Friday from a record closing high scaled the previous day, as strict restrictions in major cities dampened sentiment, while casino operator Crown Resorts slumped after Star Entertainment withdrew its takeover bid.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.21% to 7,371.1 by 0015 GMT, but was on track for a weekly gain.

Strict restrictions in major cities, specifically in Sydney, are threatening the country's economic recovery, with some analysts expecting the economy to shrink in the third quarter.

Australian shares fall after Wall Street sell-off; Oil Search jumps

Miners were the top percentage losers in the index, shedding as much as 0.7%. Silver Lake Resources Ltd fell 9.35%, while MACA Ltd dropped 3.76%.

Among financials, top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp advanced as much as 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 1.1?%, led by Santos Ltd , which dropped 1.6%, and Oil Search Ltd, which lost 1.47%.

Star Entertainment Group jumped 1.7% after it withdrew its all-stock proposed takeover of rival Crown Resorts for $9 billion. Crown Resorts declined 4.4%.

Among top percentage losers on the benchmark index, Northern Star Resources fell 3.44% and Westgold Resources slipped 2.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell up to 0.21% to 12,693.62.

Top percentage losers on the benchmark were a2 Milk Co , down 1.64%, followed by Vista Group International, losing 1.32% and Vital Healthcare Property Trust , down 0.94%.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.58% at 27,548, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.21%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 MACA Ltd

