ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.5%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
GGGL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 166.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.16%)
PACE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.06%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.35 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (4.99%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.13%)
UNITY 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,215 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-0.26%)
BR30 26,817 Decreased By ▼ -137.8 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,840 Decreased By ▼ -32.87 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,189 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
ASIA RICE-Rates sink to multi-month lows in top exporting hubs

  • Vietnam's 5% broken rice rates hit more than 16-month lows, falling sharply to $395-$400 per tonne on Thursday from a range of $465-$470 a week earlier
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

Rice export prices continued their decline to multi-month lows across top Asian hubs this week as falling demand met with an increase in supplies, while a weaker baht added to woes of Thai traders.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice rates hit more than 16-month lows, falling sharply to $395-$400 per tonne on Thursday from a range of $465-$470 a week earlier.

"Demand is weak, while prices offered by other rice producing countries are very low," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh city said. On the other hand, domestic supplies are building up as the summer-autumn harvest is in full swing, the trader said.

Pakistan’s silent rice revolution

Traders said they have cut down on purchases from farmers due to coronavirus movement restrictions in the world's third largest rice exporting nation after India and Thailand.

In India, prices hit their lowest level in 16-months as stocks released from government warehouses boosted supplies.

The top exporter's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $361-$366 per tonne this week, down from last week's $364-$368.

"Paddy planting is not picking up as expected due to lower rainfall in central and eastern India. We badly need rains to accelerated planting," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices dropped to $395-$410 per tonne on Thursday, the lowest level in nearly 20 months, from $405-$412 per tonne a week ago.

"Prices continue to decline, because the baht is weakening and there are no buyers," a trader said, adding that there were no supply issues due to ample rain.

Bangladesh's summer rice crop variety, known as Boro, hit a record 20.9 million tonnes this year, thanks to favorable weather, according to the agriculture ministry.

Domestic rice prices rose nearly 10% from last month despite huge imports and a record crop of Boro, which contributes more than half of the country's typical annual rice output of around 35 million tonnes.

