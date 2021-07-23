ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.04%)
PACE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.32%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.40 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.08%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.28%)
UNITY 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -15.25 (-0.29%)
BR30 26,808 Decreased By ▼ -146.92 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -41.84 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,182 Decreased By ▼ -11.19 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

  • The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia on Friday
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

TOKYO: The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now shifting to next week's US Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia on Friday.

That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery.

Dollar to PKR Exchange Rates

The safe-harbour yen weakened less than 0.1% during the week to trade at 110.135.

Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2% lower over the period at $1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely expected.

The uptrend in the dollar index is "showing tentative signs" of stalling around 93.0, "but its overall resilience regardless of the shifting risk mood and the ECB's shift to a more structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"The US is better positioned than others to withstand the spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong vaccination drive."

The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3% for the week to trade about 0.1% higher at $1.37755, buoyed by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases broadly on the rise.

However, Australia's dollar - often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - was still headed for a 0.2% drop, which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.

With half the Australian population languishing under lockdown, economists speculate the country's central bank could increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy meeting.

"The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances

Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters