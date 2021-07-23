ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.04%)
PACE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.32%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.40 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.08%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.28%)
UNITY 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -15.25 (-0.29%)
BR30 26,808 Decreased By ▼ -146.92 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -41.84 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,182 Decreased By ▼ -11.19 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games

  • Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Olympics organisers said on Friday that three more competitors at the Tokyo Games, including one resident of the athletes' village, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106.

Coronavirus forces four athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

COVID 19 tested positive Tokyo Games Olympics organisers

Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances

Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters