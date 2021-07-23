Sports
Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games
- Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106
23 Jul 2021
TOKYO: Olympics organisers said on Friday that three more competitors at the Tokyo Games, including one resident of the athletes' village, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106.
Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million
Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games
FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership
FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan
Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies
For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj
Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances
Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour
Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20
Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows
Read more stories
Comments