Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Karachi: Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed on Friday the grim 1-million figure as the country reported another 1,425 cases with Covid-related restrictions surrounding Eid-ul-Azha the second consecutive year.

Amid concerns of the fourth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, there are also fears that the Delta variant may provoke an extreme surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The national Covid-19 positivity ratio also remained above 5% for the third consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, the positivity level was recorded at 5.65%. As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 25,215 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 15,584,899.

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Of these, 1,425 came out positive, a slight decrease from what the country has been reporting for the past week. So far, 1,000,034 people have tested positive for the novel virus.

The virus also claimed 11 lives in the past 24 hours. The death toll has now jumped to 22,939. Meanwhile, 543 new recoveries from the deadly virus have taken the tally to 923,472.

Amid the rise in cases, Pakistan has also been trying to increase its pace of vaccination. So far, 24.1 million total vaccine jabs have been administered across the country out of which 6.9 million are 'fully vaccinated'.