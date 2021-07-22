ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Wheat snaps 6-session winning streak; corn, soybeans also down

  • Wheat drops after climbing to 2-month high earlier this week
  • Corn futures also drop 2.4%, soybeans fall after recent gains
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago wheat futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States.

Corn and soybeans also slid.

"The weather situation is not good, it has been really hot and dry in the United States," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

"But for now, we feel the supply situation has been factored into the market."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 2.4% to $6.93-1/2 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. It scaled a two-month peak on Tuesday after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit US spring wheat.

"In view of the continuous rise observed and the levels reached, an easing movement has been observed since this morning," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Wheat extends fall, corn rises ahead of USDA report

Corn lost 2.4% to $5.55 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.7% to $13.66-1/4 a bushel.

The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region.

Russia's agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier.

Operators will watch the release later in the day of weekly export sales data.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soyoil and even in soybeans.

