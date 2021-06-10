ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat extends fall, corn rises ahead of USDA report

  • Rain forecast for US, Canadian wheat growing areas add pressure.
  • Corn extends gains, soybeans edge higher ahead of US report.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago wheat futures lost ground for a second session on Thursday, with forecasts of rains in drought-hit US and Canadian producing areas weighing on the market and traders awaiting a key US government report later in the day.

Corn extended Wednesday's strong gains, while soybeans edged higher.

"The weather outlook seems to be evolving in crops regions (on) either side of the central Canada-US border," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Weather models are increasingly moving rain forecast through next week to the Northeast. And the shift is consistent enough for weather forecasters to take it seriously."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 1.1% to $6.74-1/2 a bushel by 1050 GMT, having closed down 0.4% on Wednesday.

Soybeans were up 0.4% at $15.68-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.6% at $6.94-3/4 a bushel.

Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its monthly forecast for the 2021 soft wheat harvest and exports from the European Union next season due to improved competitiveness on the world market but lowered them for the current season.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is releasing its monthly world supply-and-demand outlook on Thursday.

Analysts on average expect the agency to cut its projections for US corn stocks, against a backdrop of brisk Chinese demand and Brazil's drought-affected corn crop.

India has stepped up corn exports as a rally in global prices to their highest since 2013 has made shipments from the South Asian country competitive, easing concerns about rising food inflation in Southeast Asia.

Global food import costs are expected to rise 12% in 2021 to a record due to surging commodity prices and robust demand during the COVID-19 crisis, the United Nations food agency said.

CBOT wheat Chicago wheat corn prices Chicago wheat futures CBOT soyabean corn crops

Wheat extends fall, corn rises ahead of USDA report

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters