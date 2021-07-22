ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates

  • Half-year sales came in 5.4% higher, above the 5.3% forecast and ahead of the group's mid-term target of 3-5% growth.
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

Unilever Plc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter and first half as consumers cooked more meals at home, but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

Here’s how Unilever Pakistan is helping to clean up and #FaceThePlastic

Half-year sales came in 5.4% higher, above the 5.3% forecast and ahead of the group's mid-term target of 3-5% growth.

The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.

"Unilever has delivered a strong first half, with underlying sales growth of 5.4% driven by our continued focus on operational excellence," Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a statement, noting growing cost inflation pressure.

Unilever sales dip

The $112 billion company's results come at a time of a controversy over its US subsidiary Ben & Jerry's move to end ice-cream sales in occupied Palestinian territories that has caused a backlash against the brand in Israel.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations, the re-opening of developed economies and nearly $6 trillion in US government relief since the pandemic's outbreak are fuelling demand for everything from cars to restaurant meals, straining the supply chain, creating labour shortages and driving up commodity prices.

Underlying earnings per share for the company that counts Lipton teas and TreSemme shampoo among the 400 brands it sells, came in at 1.33 euros for the first half, also beating the 1.24 euro ($1.46) average estimate. Underlying operating margin fell 1 percentage point, less than the 1.2 percentage point drop analysts had been expecting.

Overall, first-half turnover came in at 25.8 billion euros, a touch above the 25.7 billion euros analysts had expected.

unilever Unilever Plc Dove soap Hellmann's mayonnaise

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates

Pakistanis celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Covid shadow

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Georgieva

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

No direct impact on sales from Ronaldo snub: Coca-Cola

Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022

Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters