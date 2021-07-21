ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,888
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
996,451
2,57924hr
6.26% positivity
Sindh
359,824
Punjab
351,345
Balochistan
29,242
Islamabad
85,028
KPK
141,138
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism set S&P 500, Dow for higher open

  • Johnson & Johnson rises on upbeat 2021 earnings forecast
  • Coca-Cola up on raising revenue forecast
  • Harley-Davidson up on second straight quarterly profit
  • Futures: Dow up 0.41%, S&P up 0.21%, Nasdaq down 0.13%
Reuters 21 Jul 2021

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes were set to rise on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.

Johnson & Johnson gained 1.2% in premarket trading after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc added 1.8% as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Coca-Cola Co rose 2.6% after boosting its full-year sales forecast, while health insurer Anthem Inc added 1.3% on raising its 2021 earnings target.

"Everybody knows this is going to be the biggest year-over-year growth rate for earnings in the second quarter," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.

Wall St rises after steep selloff, strong results boost IBM

"There-is-no-alternative (TINA) and fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) are driving the market higher. Every time there's a dip in the market, people think that's the opportunity to put more money to work," Martin said.

Still, a weak subscriber growth projection by Netflix Inc , the first to report earnings from the FAANG group, pushed its shares down 0.7% and set the teach-heavy Nasdaq for a lower open.

Analysts expect annual S&P earnings growth of 72.9% for the April-June period, a significant improvement over the 54% growth seen at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.

For the year so far, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% on optimism about a stronger recovery due to vaccinations and favorable monetary policy.

Energy stocks Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Oil, and Halliburton climbed between 1.2% and 3.2%, tracking higher oil prices.

Oil extends gains despite rise in US inventories

United Airlines rose 1.6% after its revenue quadrupled from a year ago and topped estimates with a strong domestic travel rebound.

Rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines added 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively, ahead of their results on Thursday.

Rate-sensitive lenders Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan & Chase were up over 1% each.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19.75 points, or 0.13%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc jumped 4.6% as brokerages raised their price targets on the burrito chain's stock after it beat estimates for earnings and comparable quarterly sales.

Johnson & Johnson shots Dow Jones indexes The S&P 500 index Harley Davidson Inc

Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism set S&P 500, Dow for higher open

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

PTA blocks TikTok over 'failure to take inappropriate content down'

Israel's National Security Council 'looking into' NSO spyware allegations

ADB lists factors behind Pakistan's 3.9pc growth estimates

Delta variant cases in Karachi: Hospitals reaching capacity

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

Stop the war; ‘Mine’ the economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters