ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,888
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
996,451
2,57924hr
6.26% positivity
Sindh
359,824
Punjab
351,345
Balochistan
29,242
Islamabad
85,028
KPK
141,138
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies as oil prices climb, risk aversion eases

  • The rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 74.34 and up 0.1% at 87.51 versus the euro .
  • Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $70.38 a barrel.
Reuters Updated 21 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday as oil prices climbed and global risk aversion eased, even as fears grew over spreading cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, with investors keeping an eye on Friday's central bank rate decision.

By 1122 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 74.34 and up 0.1% at 87.51 versus the euro .

The dollar-rouble pair is likely to stay in a narrow range of 74-74.6 until the central bank's rate decision on Friday, provided the external background remains calm, Alor Broker said in a note.

A Reuters poll on Monday showed market expectations leaning towards a 100 basis point hike, to 6.50%, as the central bank strives to keep inflation in check.

Russian rouble firms towards 74 vs dollar as oil prices edge higher

Higher borrowing costs can negatively impact economic growth but provide support for the currency and increase the appeal of bank deposits.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $70.38 a barrel.

Oil prices dived on Monday after OPEC+ ministers agreed a day earlier to increase oil supply from August to cool prices.

Rising COVID-19 cases and the more infectious Delta strain, as well as fears of prolonged and rising inflation, are hindering the global economic recovery, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

However as sentiment improves, the dollar is likely to stop strengthening, Sberbank CIB analysts said, which could see the rouble firm to the 74 mark.

Russian rouble weakens as oil prices edge lower

Russia's finance ministry sold 20 billion roubles ($269 million) of OFZ bonds at one auction on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields, but US sanctions have barred US banks from buying rouble-denominated state debt since June 14.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 1,578.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,723.9 points after slipping to 3,679.44, its weakest point since May 25, on Tuesday.

Russian rouble Brent crude oil russian forex market BCS Global Markets

Russian rouble steadies as oil prices climb, risk aversion eases

ADB lists factors behind Pakistan's 3.9pc growth estimates

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

PTA blocks TikTok over 'failure to take inappropriate content down'

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

Stop the war; ‘Mine’ the economy

US recession ended in April 2020

Eid-ul-Azha today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters