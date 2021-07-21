ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

Terence J Sigamony 21 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain any proceedings in respect of terms and conditions of service of a civil servant which can be adjudicated upon by the Tribunal.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ruled on an appeal of the Chief Secretary, Punjab. The bench set aside the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Punjab Provincial Selection Board declined the proforma promotion of Shamim Usman (respondent). He instead of challenging the said order before the Punjab Service Tribunal constituted under the Punjab Service Tribunals Act, 1974, invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of the High Court, which through impugned order dated 19.02.2020 directed the relevant authority to grant proforma promotion to Shamim Usman in Grade-20.

The Punjab government challenged the order before the apex court on the ground that the High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter in the light of the constitutional bar contained in Article 212 of the Constitution.

The judgment authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that Article 212(1)(a) provides that a Tribunal established under the law will enjoy exclusive jurisdiction in the matters relating to terms and conditions of persons who are or have been in the service of Pakistan, including disciplinary matters. The term “terms and conditions” is clearly spelt out in Chapter II of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 and the rules thereunder.

It further said that Article 212(2) in unambiguous terms states that no other Court can grant injunction, make any order or entertain any proceedings in respect of any matter to which the jurisdiction of such Administrative Court or Tribunal extends.

The scope of jurisdiction and powers of the Tribunal are provided in sections 4 and 5 of the Act. The High Court, therefore, has no jurisdiction to entertain any proceedings in respect of terms and conditions of service of a civil servant which can be adjudicated upon by the Tribunal under the Act.

“It is only under section 4(1)(b) of the Act that no appeal can lie to a Tribunal against an order or decision determining the ‘fitness’ of a person to be appointed or promoted and falls outside the purview of the jurisdiction of the Tribunal. In order to fall in the exception envisaged under section 4(1)(b) of the Act, the order must determine ‘fitness’ of a civil servant to an appointment or promotion,” said the judgment.

The court maintained that in the instant case, the order under challenge before the High Court pertained to the eligibility of the petitioner to be even considered for proforma promotion due to the seniority of a large number of officers awaiting promotion before her and in no manner determined the ‘fitness’ of the respondent. The LHC as a constitutional court should always be mindful of the jurisdictional exclusion contained under Article 212 of the Constitution. Any transgression of this constitutional limitation will render the order of the High Court void and illegal.

The judgment said unless the jurisdiction of the Tribunal is ousted under section 4(1)(b) of the Act, assumption of jurisdiction by the High Court in respect of matters of terms and conditions of a civil servant is unconstitutional and impermissible. Even the direction passed in the earlier constitutional petition, in this case, was impermissible under the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Shamim Usman

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters