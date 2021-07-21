Couple torture case: Usman Mirza, others sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday sent Usman Mirza and other accomplices to prison on judicial remand in a case pertaining to harassment and torture of a couple.

The suspects were presented before the court after their four-day physical remand, where the court ordered to send them to the prison on judicial remand until July 30.

Another suspect in the case, Idris Qayyum Butt, was also arrested in yet another case at the I-9 police station, in which he was blamed for torturing an owner of a gym and his wife.

The details were shared by the government counsel in the case as he added that more suspects in the case would be arrested soon. “Idris Butt should be sent to jail in this case also,” the counsel pleaded before the court.

In the last hearing, the district and sessions court in Islamabad extended the remand of Usman Mirza and other accomplices in a case related to sexual harassment and torture of a couple.

The court extended the remand of four suspects including Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Farhan, and Atta ur Rehman by three days and directed the police to present them before the court on July 20.

During the proceedings, the counsel of the suspect Farhan and Atta ur Rehman sought bail for their clients and said that they were neither given new clothes nor allowed to meet the family. “These two have nothing to do with the case,” he said.

However, the counsel representing the couple said that suspects admitted their presence at the location and could be heard threatening to harass the girl.

“The amount snatched and received from the couple has also been found from the residence of Idris,” he said.

The prime suspect Usman Mirza during the court hearing shared that a suspect named Rehan, who is now arrested, filmed the entire episode and denied that he received money from the couple.

