Five killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Okara

OKARA: At least five persons were killed and 21 others sustained injuries when a speeding bus overturned here on Tuesday.

According to details, a passengers packed bus was going to Fort Abbas from Lahore when it overturned due to over speed after one of its tyre was burst and fell on a motorcycle near Al-Jehad Check Post the National Highway in Okara, killing the motorcyclist and four passengers including a woman of the bus on the spot and injuring 21 persons including three women.

According to Rescue sources, seven ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the spot of accident and provided prompt medical aid to the injured. They shifted three of the injured and deceased to the CM Cantt Hospital and 17 were admitted to the DHQ City Hospital.

Rescue sources said that some of the injured persons were in critical condition.

Police said that two of the deceased: student Mughal and Imran Nazir belonged to Fort Abbas. The woman who died in the accident belonged to Faqir Wali, Chak 142.