Jul 21, 2021
Pakistan

Eidul Azha: Security plan devised to avert any untoward incident

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The City police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha in over to avert any untoward incident on the Eid days.

A senior official said that under the plan over 2,400 personnel would be deployed in the different areas of the city as well as mosques and imambar gahs.

The city police have also strengthened security of cattle markets in the metropolis.

He said that over 2,400 personnel of the local police would perform security duty at the Eid congregations to be held at mosques and imam bargahs in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer during a meeting said police would ensure security of the homes, especially of those intending to go to their native villages to celebrate the Eid.

The official said that out of 2,400 security personnel four superintendent of police (SPs), 12 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs,) and several assistant superintendent of police (ASPs) would perform duty under the supervision of the SSP in the city. He said that volunteers would be assisting the local police in maintaining security of the premises.

Special measures have been taken to ensure patrolling as special squads have been constituted for the purpose. The coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) would also be observed during the Eid days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

