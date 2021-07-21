Ikram Sehgal’s writings

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Speakers heap praise on Sehgal, his noteworthy effort” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The news report has quoted one of speakers as saying that “The beauty of the chronicles is that these are written from the perspective of a person who truly loves Pakistan. He [Sehgal] doesn’t write a book that is glowing as he’s very critical regardless who’s in power and who are the political parties […] he gives a fair and honest assessment of Pakistan and geopolitical situation of the region.”

I have been reading Ikram Sehgal for quite some time. In my view, he’s a prolific writer and an expert on defence/geopolitical matters. He’s also a popular speaker. He always speaks with conviction; in fact, genuine conviction. I admire his methodological approach to the work. He’s also widely known for his feelings of attachment and commitment to Pakistan. I wish Sehgal sahib sound health and happiness.

Amina Rahman (Karachi)

