2,145 fresh Covid-19 cases detected across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected 2,145 fresh coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in past 24 hours taking the national caseload to 993,872 and death tally to 22,848 since the pandemic erupted.

The latest covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that in past 24 hours the country also recorded 1,059 recoveries taking the recoveries tally to 921,095 since the pandemic erupted. At present total active covid-19 cases in the country are 49,929 which two weeks ago have declined below 30,000 level.

Out of 37 coronavirus deaths recorded in past 24 hours 35 of them were under treatment in the hospitals and two of them died at homes quarantine. The NCOC said that out of 37 deaths occured in last 24 hours 22 were on ventilators.

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.25 percent as 2,145 cases were detected by conducting 40,805 tests across the country on Monday, including 11,794 in Sindh, 17,428 in Punjab, 7,276 in KPK, 1,775 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,326 in Balochistan, 596 in GB, and 610 in AJK.

Countrywide 2,697 Covid-19 patients were under treatment in critical condition of which 65 were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

Around 245 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The maximum ventilators were occupied in Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 20 percent, Peshawar 14 percent and Multan 15 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds were occupied in Gilgit 47 percent, Karachi 45 percent, Abbotabad 28 percent and Muzaffarabad 28 percent.

Out of a total of 993,872 cases detected in the country which also include the deaths, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients, Sindh with 358,176 was on top followed by Punjab with 351,000 cases, KPK with 140,962 cases, ICT with 84,842 cases, Balochistan with 29,190 cases, AJK with 22,192 cases and GB with 7,510 cases.

Out of 22,848 nationwide deaths Punjab with 10,892 deaths is on top wherein 11 deaths were reported in past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 5,737 deaths of which 17 died in the past 24 hours, KPK with 4,391 deaths of which five died in past 24 hours, ICT with 787 deaths, AJK with 602 deaths one of them died in past 24 hours, Balochistan with 319 deaths and GB with 120 deaths of which three died in past 24 hours.

A total of 15,484,282 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,896 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile NCOC on Tuesday announced compliance with coronavirus guidelines on the Eid-ul-Azha must especially following set standard of operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid prayer congregations in a bid to check the spread of deadly virus.

A statement issued here said that the NCOC session held here under the chairmanship of NCOC chairman Asad Umar to review implementation of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and spread of the pandemic in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Forum was briefed that instructions have been issued to the provincial administrations of all federating units to ensure implementation of SOPs pertaining to Eid-ul-Azha. The Forum expressed satisfaction over additional steps taken by Sindh government in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Forum was informed that keeping in view the surging disease spread, some 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators were added in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Forum was briefed on capacity building of vaccination facilities. “At present, over half a million COVID-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the country,” the Forum was informed.

The Forum announced that the vaccination centers across the country would remain closed only on first day of Eid-ul-Azha. The Forum was told that huge stocks of Moderna vaccine were provided to vaccination centers for inoculations of individuals and students going abroad.

