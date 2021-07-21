ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

Reuters 21 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan rebounded from a 10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a helping hand from Tuesday’s steady fixing of the benchmark lending rate and corporate demand.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest since May 6.

The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of 6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the US currency.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term.

“Subsequently, if data supports normalisation in US Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong,” Li said in a note.

“If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the year-to-date’s high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold the 6.50 mark against the US dollar.” The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by China’s decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged this month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements.

The yuan’s value against its major trading partners, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, surged to 98.46 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

Analysts attributed the firmer CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in its peers.

Many investors take 98 as the ceiling for the index and its persistent strength could prompt some central bank action to rein in the yuan as an appreciating index disadvantages China’s exporters, said a trader at a Chinese bank. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.869, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4926 per dollar.

