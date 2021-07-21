Action demanded against kidnapping of MPA’s son

QUETTA: Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) demanded of the authorities to take action against those responsible for kidnapping and later releasing the son of MPA Nasrullah Zairay.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Tuesday, leaders of PKMAP Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, MPA Nasrullah Zairay and Abdul Qahar Wadan said that school going son of MPA Nasrullah Zairay namely Ulas Yar was kidnapped and after 3 hours released near Sariab Road area of Quetta. They said that kidnappers demanded 3 crore rupees from Ulas Yar.