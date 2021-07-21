Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated

LAHORE: Punjab minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&&CD) Mian Mahmood Rasheed has said that government initiated Clean & Green Pakistan drive and Lahore will be the pioneer city for the completion and execution of this vision.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has terminated the cleanliness contract with the company due to its ill performance and a service of the new company has been hired for clearing the entire backlog and heaps around the city.

While talking to journalist here on Tuesday he said “There is a great need for change in the behavior of people regarding cleanliness of the city. People must support LWMC in their Eid operation to stand. Sooner the company will initiate a volunteer program to engage and propagate awareness messages. LWMC has introduced a cost-effective cleanliness plan for long term”. He further said that the mission of making Lahore, one of the cleanest cities of Punjab will be accomplished in near future.

Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Chairman LWMC Amjad Awan also briefed media about cleanliness operations, planning, and execution.

Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Awan said that this is the first Eid for LWMC to act as an operational company after its transition from monitoring. LWMC Board has played a vital role in the strengthening of reconstruction of the company. Waste bags are being distributed in cattle markets to save the environment He further said that all the arrangements have been completed about operations of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid.

