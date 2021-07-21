ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated

LAHORE: Punjab minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&&CD) Mian Mahmood Rasheed has...
Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&&CD) Mian Mahmood Rasheed has said that government initiated Clean & Green Pakistan drive and Lahore will be the pioneer city for the completion and execution of this vision.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has terminated the cleanliness contract with the company due to its ill performance and a service of the new company has been hired for clearing the entire backlog and heaps around the city.

While talking to journalist here on Tuesday he said “There is a great need for change in the behavior of people regarding cleanliness of the city. People must support LWMC in their Eid operation to stand. Sooner the company will initiate a volunteer program to engage and propagate awareness messages. LWMC has introduced a cost-effective cleanliness plan for long term”. He further said that the mission of making Lahore, one of the cleanest cities of Punjab will be accomplished in near future.

Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Chairman LWMC Amjad Awan also briefed media about cleanliness operations, planning, and execution.

Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Awan said that this is the first Eid for LWMC to act as an operational company after its transition from monitoring. LWMC Board has played a vital role in the strengthening of reconstruction of the company. Waste bags are being distributed in cattle markets to save the environment He further said that all the arrangements have been completed about operations of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

local government LWMC Mian Mahmood Rasheed Clean & Green Pakistan LG&&CD

Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.