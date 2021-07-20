Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,100,352 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 190,824,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 7,133 new deaths and 488,811 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,280, followed by Russia with 784 and Brazil with 542.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,231 deaths from 34,132,079 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 542,756 deaths from 19,391,845 cases, India with 414,482 deaths from 31,174,322 cases, Mexico with 236,469 deaths from 2,664,444 cases, and Peru with 195,243 deaths from 2,094,445 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 592 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,332,956 deaths from 39,579,076 cases, Europe 1,188,830 deaths from 56,604,174 infections, and the United States and Canada 635,731 deaths from 35,555,665 cases.

Asia has reported 627,408 deaths from 42,797,928 cases, Africa 158,642 deaths from 6,266,082 cases, Middle East 155,553 deaths from 9,951,445 cases, and Oceania 1,232 deaths from 70,149 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.